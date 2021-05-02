Widow And Adopted Baby Return To Malta After Tragic Death Of Ivan Barbara In India

The widow and adopted child of the Maltese man who died of Covid in India have returned safely to Malta.

Ivan Barbara, 47, was cremated on the couple’s 19th wedding anniversary. They had travelled to India in March to adopt a baby girl.

Barbara died of Covid complications minutes before he was set to fly back to Malta for treatment last Friday.

Roseanne Barbara returned with his ashes this afternoon as tributes for the couple poured in from a nation gripped by this human tragedy so close to home.

Meanwhile, India continues to grapple with an out-of-hand pandemic. Hundreds of deaths are being reported every day.

In their last joint Facebook post six days ago, the couple urged for prayers for India.