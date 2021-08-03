Wied Għollieqa Rubble Wall Vandalised As Anarchy Signs Marked On Stones Amid Litter

A rambler walking in a valley in Msida has raised alarms after an “ancient rubble wall” was left severely damaged, with litter strewn all over the vandalised green area.

Some of the stones used to create the wall were also left with graffiti on them.

“Some bored idiots decided it’s cool to destroy an ancient rubble wall,” Chris, the man who came across the site, said when he entered Wied Għollieqa. “Litter across the entire area and scribbling their mottos on the rocks while hanging out there for whatever reasons. The area is clean now, but the wall remains damaged!”

Wied Għollieqa is a nature reserve and a bird sanctuary featuring a number of traditional rubble walls made from large żonqor rocks, as well as entrances to natural caves in the area.

However, this particular rubble wall’s entire top row – a distance of around five metres – had been hit off, with the stones tumbling everywhere.