Wied Il-Għajn Shopkeeper Injured After Resisting Armed Thief

A shopkeeper in Wied Il-Għajn was left with slight injuries after resisting an armed robbery Friday night.

Police were informed of a theft in a store in Triq San Luqa at 8.15pm.

A man reportedly entered the store armed with a knife and demanded the money in the cash register. The shopkeeper, a 70-year-old man from Ħal Tarxien, resisted and refused to hand over the cash. The perpetrator escaped with a few coins.

During the robbery, the shopkeeper suffered slight injuries in the altercation and was given primary care from a medical team. He was later treated in a clinic.

A magisterial inquiry, led by Dr Audrey Demicoli, was opened.

Police investigations are underway.