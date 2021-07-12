Wife Of Man Missing Since December Sues State For Damages After Being Refused Entry To Matrimonial Home
The wife of a man who has been missing since December has filed Constitutional proceedings against the Attorney General over authorities’ refusal to allow her back into her home.
Marcel Pisani vanished without a trace on 31st December last year, just two days after a fire broke out at his home, unoccupied at the time of his disappearance. A nationwide search, including a search of the sea bed around Malta, have been unable to locate Pisani.
It isn’t clear what caused the fire in Pisani’s home though it has been suggested that it had been intentional.
Now his estranged wife Pauline Pisani has filed an urgent court application claiming a breach of her rights because she is being prevented from re-entering the matrimonial home which has been blocked off as part of a magisterial inquiry into the disappearance.
In her application, Pisani explained that her marriage to her husband had broken down and that she had left their home together with her son. She said she had filed police reports about her husband over alleged domestic violence on his part, adding that she was receiving assistance from the Domestic Violence Unit and Victims Support Agency.
Pauline Pisani said her son and herself had filed a number of applications for them to be able to return to the home but these were all refused as a result of the fact that the magisterial inquiry into the disappearance was yet to be concluded.
The application states that while all reports into the disappearance had been concluded, she had still not been granted access to it or any of her belongings that were still inside.
Pisani also argued that the house had sustained damage as a result of the fire and was currently sustaining more damage given her not being able to carry out the required repairs.
Pisani claimed that her rights to justice within a reasonable time were being breached, as was her son’s and her right to enjoy their property.
She is calling on the court to award her damages as a result of these breaches.
Last week, the police issued a fresh appeal for information regarding Pisani’s whereabouts.
“Searches for Mr Pisani never stopped, but unfortunately they have all been negative,” the police said.
