Wife Of Man Missing Since December Sues State For Damages After Being Refused Entry To Matrimonial Home

The wife of a man who has been missing since December has filed Constitutional proceedings against the Attorney General over authorities’ refusal to allow her back into her home.

Marcel Pisani vanished without a trace on 31st December last year, just two days after a fire broke out at his home, unoccupied at the time of his disappearance. A nationwide search, including a search of the sea bed around Malta, have been unable to locate Pisani.

It isn’t clear what caused the fire in Pisani’s home though it has been suggested that it had been intentional.

Now his estranged wife Pauline Pisani has filed an urgent court application claiming a breach of her rights because she is being prevented from re-entering the matrimonial home which has been blocked off as part of a magisterial inquiry into the disappearance.

In her application, Pisani explained that her marriage to her husband had broken down and that she had left their home together with her son. She said she had filed police reports about her husband over alleged domestic violence on his part, adding that she was receiving assistance from the Domestic Violence Unit and Victims Support Agency.