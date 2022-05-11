Will Emma Make It? Eurovision Odds Predict Tough Challenge For Malta In Tomorrow’s Semi-Finals
The odds for Maltese starlet Emma Muscat to qualify for the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest predict quite a struggle for the island.
Ahead of the second half of the semi finals tomorrow before the finals on Saturday, odds aggregate site Eurovision World have released their latest figures for Malta’s ‘I Am What I Am’.
As it stands, official bookmakers are giving Malta’s entry a 54% chance of getting through to the final.
Malta is currently placed 11th on the list, meaning the island is technically currently not predicted to make it through to the finals.
However, odds on semis are notoriously fickle due to the whole voting system and the jury’s vote added onto that. In other words, it’s still all up in the air.
View this post on Instagram
Emma has stunned in her dress rehearsals, wearing a shimmering reflective dress and flanked by her dancers. Though she was feeling under the weather in recent days, she’s been in high hopes ahead of her performance tomorrow.
Malta is set to perform 6th tomorrow – check out a snippet from her rehearsal below:
Photos: TVM
What do you predict for Malta’s entry this year?