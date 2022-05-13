Windsurfers Make Malta-Sicily Crossing With Favourable Conditions Hinting At Potential Record-Breaker

Five windsurfers set off earlier today in a major race across the Malta-Sicily crossing.

This year’s participating windsurfers are members of the Malta Young Sailors Club, Paul Ellul, Karl Miggiani, Tom Zammit Tabona, Shaun Miggiani and Kamil Manowiecki.

Ellul actually holds the record for the crossing, completing it in 4 hours 47 minutes 35 seconds in 2015. This year, the record could potentially be beaten given favourable conditions.

The crossing is a massive 93km long. The competitors are using the IQ Foil, the latest hydro-foiling windsurfer.

“This is the longest offshore event for this new Olympic Class worldwide. The surfers are flying as opposed to sailing… and for such a distance, it is a challenge that requires stamina, perseverance and maturity. The weather is near perfect, promising a 10 to 15 knot beam reach all the way across the pond… and this augurs well for possibly a new crossing record,” Mark Vassallo, Principal Crossing Officer, said.

Photo credit: Alex Turnbull