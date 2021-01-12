With 240 New COVID-19 Patients, Malta Records Second Largest Single-Day Rise Of New Cases
Malta has recorded its second-largest single-day rise of COVID-19 cases after the government announced that there 240 new patients were recorded over the last 24 hours.
With 80 new recoveries, active COVID-19 cases now stand at 2,519.
Testing has remained high, with 3354 swabs conducted.
Today’s cases are still being investigated.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 12•01•2021
Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate
