With 89% Of Gozo Accommodations Booked For New Year’s Eve, Hospitality Expert Warns Against House Parties

Philip Fenech, the deputy head of the Chamber of SMEs, confirmed he has heard reports of farmhouses and apartments being booked for parties during the festive season and urged people not to go down this path.

A search on booking.com found that 89% of Gozo establishments and 75% of Malta establishments are unavailable for New Year’s Eve. Only a handful of farmhouses are still available, raising the possibility that people may be compensating for the lack of NYE events and forced closure of bars by organising house parties instead.

Despite the health authorities’ advice to exercise caution this festive season, several farmhouses, apartments and other accommodations have already been booked for New Year’s Eve.

“Closing down bars and clubs during the festive season comes with a very big sacrifice, including the incurring of debt and the loss of jobs,” Fenech told Lovin Malta. “Health authorities are telling us it’s a necessary measure, but I strongly urge people not to book apartments and farmhouses instead, otherwise all the effort and economic hardship establishments have had to undertake could be in vain.”

“A couple, family or people in the same bubble renting a farmhouse or apartment is one thing, but large gatherings which go against the public health guidelines are something else. They’re already happening and there’s indications they’ll continue throughout the festive season.”

“We will risk undermining the entire national effort, which will lead to further hardship in 2021. My message to everyone is to start 2021 on a positive note by bringing the figures down, not by displacing parties from public to private places.”

Last night, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that bars will remain closed, and restrictions on snack bars will apply, until at least New Year’s Day, and urged people to maintain a sense of responsibility if organising or attending private gatherings over the festive season.

“We didn’t want to make private gatherings illegal, like the UK did, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be responsible until the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed, for the sake of your own health and the health of those around you,” he said.

“This Christmas will come and go and we’ll be good when Christmas comes around next year.”

