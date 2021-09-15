With An Annual Capacity of 6,000kg, Ħal Far Facility Given License To Produce Medicinal Cannabis

A Canadian company operating in Ħal Far aiming to produce medicinal cannabis locally and export it abroad has just obtained a key state license.

Materia Malta has received its Licence for the Production of Cannabis for Medicinal and Research Purposes from the Malta Medicines Authority. With this license, the company can begin producing and exporting medical cannabis to foreign markets like Germany after it received EU GMP certification back in May.

Materia’s Ħal Far facility has an annual capacity of 6,000kg, with a potential sale value of €36 million based on a blended average sales price across several key European markets.

“We are delighted to be fully licensed and to begin generating revenues from our Malta facility. I’d like to congratulate our entire team for helping realise our vision of a state-of-the-art processing facility, especially in working through the circumstances presented by the pandemic over the last 18 months,” Deepak Anand, CEO of Materia, said.