With No Known Motive, Police Won’t Say If Hugo Chetcuti Murder Case Is Still Open Should Cmelik Appeal Verdict

Malta’s police are refusing to divulge whether investigations into the murder of Hugo Chetcuti will remain open until Bojan Cmelik, the man who killed Chetcuti despite the lack of motive, officially rejects filing an appeal to his life sentence.

Cmelik was found guilty of the murder and sentenced to life imprisonment last week. However, the case still puzzles many with the prosecution as yet unable to determine a motive for the murder which shocked the nation.

“The Defence has up to 3rd November to file an appeal. Therefore, it’s not prudent to divulge further information at this stage,” a police spokesperson told Lovin Malta in response to questions asking whether they considered the case officially closed following the guilty verdict.

Still, the motive remains a mystery. Cmelik had twice been fired from establishments part of Chetcuti’s business empire, but even prosecuting lawyer Kevin Valletta conceded to the courts that we may never know the full truth. The only thing that was clear was that the attack was premeditated.

“The big ‘why’ I cannot give to you. We will never have the motive and it is not something I need to prove as a prosecutor,” Valletta told jurors.

Chetcuti, a beloved entertainment businessman, was stabbed outside one of his new establishments back in July 2018. He died in hospital six days later. Cmelik was arrested soon after the murder in Sliema.



Lovin Malta later revealed that Cmelik was actually Bojan Mitić who had been jailed in Serbia over an armed robbery on a van in Belgrade in 2005, changing his name a few months before he came to Malta.

It is believed that police did try to investigate whether a mastermind had ordered Cmelik to conduct the hit. However, limited resources meant that the investigations ran dry.

Ultimately, sources said, police were content that they had at least caught the assailant red-handed with CCTV footage to back them up in this slam-dunk case.

Meanwhile, questions remain on Cmelik’s mental state, with Valletta describing the murderer’s intent as reckless indifference.

Cmelik has answered very few of the police’s questions, though he has made it clear that he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He did, however, try his best to keep police from discovering his identity, telling investigators that he lived on the street when in fact he was living with his brother in Pieta’.

It remains to be seen whether the police will pursue an investigation beyond 3rd November. Whatever the case, questions will remain whether justice has been truly served.

What do you think of the case?