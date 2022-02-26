Left Without Drains For 16 Months Due To Nearby Construction, Maltese Family Forced To Manually Empty Toilets

Imagine living without a drainage system in your home. For 16 months, it’s been a daily reality for a Maltese family, who have seen court orders ignored while they continue to live in an uninhabitable place that falls below sanitation standards.

Jane*, her husband, and her two young children have gone to the courts, authorities, and even Malta’s Prime Minister, but their urgent requests for assistance have fallen on deaf ears.

“We have nowhere to go. We’re trying to live as normally as possible, but we’re living somewhere that’s completely uninhabitable, and no one wants to help,” Jane told Lovin Malta.

It’s created an unlivable situation where they’ve had to depend on the kindness of family and friends. Without them, she would be lost.

Jane and her family now use buckets to dispose of dirty water, whether it’s from the shower, sink, or toilet. Her family cannot even wash in their own home.

In December 2020, major construction works began on a property next door to Jane’s home. Third-party pipes were damaged during the works cutting off all running water to the house. The site’s architect is Gilbert Bartolo, the brother of Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo.

The drain pipes rightfully passed through the neighbour’s property and they were willfully removed against the court’s instructions to place them back.

A police report was immediately filed and a civil case was opened. Jane forked out a hefty fee to ensure that the case was heard with urgency.