Woman Arrested After Attempt To Smuggle €260,000 Worth Of Cocaine Through Malta’s Airport
A Dutch national has been arrested after she was caught trying to smuggle around €260,000 worth of cocaine into Malta.
In a statement, police said that the woman, who is 44-years-old, was arriving in Malta from Brussels. Up a search, a bit more than 2kg of cocaine was found.
The woman has been escorted to the police headquarters in Floriana for further questioning.
A magisterial inquiry has been opened. The woman will appear before Magistrate Monica Vella at 2pm.
