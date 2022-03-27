Woman At Risk Of Dying And 5-Year-Old Injured After Flare Ignites Car In Żejtun

A woman is at risk of dying and a 5-year-old boy has been left grievously injured after a flare set a car in Żejtun on fire during Labour Party celebrations following the election win.

Police said in a statement that a woman, a 23-year-old resident from Marsaskala, and the young boy found themselves trapped in the car, which caught on fire after being struck by a flare along Misraħ Karlu Diacono in the locality. Both have received significant burns following the fire.

Another man, a 26-year-old from Żejtun, received slight injuries.

They have all been taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. A magisterial inquiry has been opened and a police investigation is underway.

The incident happened just hours after Labour Party supporters began celebrating the election win.