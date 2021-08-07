Woman Battling For Her Life After Xemxija Traffic Accident

A woman is battling for her life following a traffic accident in Xemxija.

Police said in a statement that preliminary investigations have ascertained that the woman was the passenger in a vehicle that collided with three cars along Xemxija Hill. The accident happened on 6th August at 4.45pm.

The woman, a 40-year-old Estonian who lives in Naxxar, was given on site medical attention and has been taken to hospital for crucial treatment.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened, while police have opened up an investigation.