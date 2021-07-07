After Being Bed-Bound for Two Years, A Woman Suffering From Depression Gets A Makeover Of A Lifetime

A woman who is battling depression and has been bed-bound for the past two years, plucked up the courage earlier this week to visit her local hair salon where she had an incredible transformation. The owner of Vintage Hair Lounge in Lija reached out to Lovin Malta to detail this touching experience that the client described as her “last option”. The hairdresser explained that her whole morning was booked up for another customer who wound up not doing the whole treatment and therefore left the owner with an unusually empty salon.

Vintage Hair Lounge - Lija

Suddenly, a woman, who had just fallen on the street due to her intense medication, walked in “crying and praying that God takes her with him”. The hairdresser immediately knew that she needed to help. She was shocked, she hadn’t seen the client in years but she quickly closed the salon’s doors to ensure that the two had complete privacy. And so, the three-hour process began.

The woman's knees following her fall on the street

The woman’s hair was in quite a hopeless state. It was completely matted and the majority of it had to be cut off. Meanwhile, as the hairdresser began removing the excess hair, she noticed worm-like insects crawling around the woman’s scalp. Despite the struggle, the hairdresser described the experience as “one of the most satisfying moments” of her life. Seeing the cocktail of emotions and just the simple smile that the woman wore so beautifully when she saw her new hair, inspired the owner to consider doing voluntary work for individuals in similar situations. This heart-warming experience has given the brave woman the courage she needed to begin to slowly face the world. She’s already thinking of going to the grocery store as a result of this remarkable moment. Unfortunately, she is one of the many people that has experienced a deterioration in their mental health that was only exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is an extremely unfortunate but common reality.

