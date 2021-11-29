Woman At Risk Of Dying After Being Struck By Car In Qormi

A 43-year-old woman from the Philippines is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Triq it-Tiġrija in Qormi yesterday.

The woman was hit by a Maruti 800 being driven by a 29-year-old woman from Siġġiewi.

A medical team was dispatched and took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment where she was certified as having sustained serious injuries.