Woman At Risk Of Dying After Being Struck By Car In Qormi

A 43-year-old woman from the Philippines is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Triq it-Tiġrija in Qormi yesterday. 

The woman was hit by a Maruti 800 being driven by a 29-year-old woman from Siġġiewi. 

A medical team was dispatched and took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment where she was certified as having sustained serious injuries. 

A magisterial inquiry led by magistrate Astrid May Grima is currently underway. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

