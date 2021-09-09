د . إAEDSRر . س

Woman Dies After Being Run Over By A Motorcycle In Gżira Main Road

A woman died early this morning after she was run over by a motorcycle in Gżira’s main road. 

Police said in a statement that they were alerted to a traffic accident along Triq ix-Xatt at around 2:15am. Investigations ruled that a 43-year-old man from Ħaż-Żebbuġ was riding his Kymco when he run over a woman, whose identity is still unknown. 

The victim was rushed to Mater Dei but she passed away from her injuries. 

A magisterial inquiry has been opened into the accident.

