د . إAEDSRر . س

Woman Dies After Being Run Over In Xemxija, Four Other People Suffer Injuries  

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A woman has died after she was run over in Xemxija this evening.

TVM reported that the incident occurred at around 8:30pm in Telgħa tax-Xemxija and that four other people, including two 14-year-olds, were also injured.

A medical team was called in to help the woman, who was reported to be a foreign national, but she was unfortunately declared dead on arrival. 

An eyewitness has described the incident as “horrible” and said he could see the victim’s husband shouting and crying.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened into the case and the road has been closed off to traffic.

RIP

READ NEXT: You May Have Missed These Impressive Maltese Sports Feats Over The Weekend 

Tim is interested in the rapid evolution of human society brought about by technological advances. He’s passionate about justice, human rights and cutting-edge political debates. You can follow him on Twitter at @timdiacono or reach out to him at [email protected]

You may also love

View All