Woman Dies After Being Run Over In Xemxija, Four Other People Suffer Injuries
A woman has died after she was run over in Xemxija this evening.
TVM reported that the incident occurred at around 8:30pm in Telgħa tax-Xemxija and that four other people, including two 14-year-olds, were also injured.
A medical team was called in to help the woman, who was reported to be a foreign national, but she was unfortunately declared dead on arrival.
An eyewitness has described the incident as “horrible” and said he could see the victim’s husband shouting and crying.
A magisterial inquiry has been opened into the case and the road has been closed off to traffic.
RIP