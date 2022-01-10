د . إAEDSRر . س

Woman Dies While Positive For COVID-19 As Hospitalisations Rise In Malta

An 84-year-old woman has died while testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the island’s national death toll to 489.

Hospitalisations in Mater Dei have increased over the last 24 hours, with 131 patients currently in hospital. Of those, seven are receiving intensive care.

437 new cases of the virus have been found on the island during the same time span, with 542 new recoveries recorded.

There are currently 14,053 active cases on the island.

