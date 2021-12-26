Woman Dies While Positive With COVID-19 As 572 New Cases Found In Malta

A 69-year-old woman is the latest patient to die in Malta due to COVID-19 related issues.

The death comes as Malta records 572 new cases of the virus on the island, a noticeable drop from the spike Malta’s been dealing with over the last few days.

Alongside the new cases, 94 new recoveries were also recorded.

There are currently 80 people being treated for the virus in Mater Dei Hospital, with five in the ITU.

The national COVID-19 death toll now stands at 475. There are 5,766 active cases on the island.