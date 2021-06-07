Woman Dodging Oncoming Traffic On Busy Maltese Road Sparks Anger Online 

The video , uploaded by Malta Dizastru Totali, shows the woman crossing a busy intersection with cars honking as she runs to the other side, before making her way back.

A video of a woman dodging traffic as she crosses back and forth on a busy Maltese road has sparked anger online.

Despite a zebra crossing nearby, the woman chooses to dash onto the road with little regard for oncoming traffic.

The road in question is believed to be Triq Dicembru Tlettax from Valletta to Marsa.

The video has spurred a flurry of negative comments online with many condemning the woman for her careless actions. Some comments even reverted to racist remarks.

“She needs to be found and spoken to,” one online commentator said. “This time it went well, but next time it might go different!”

It is also unclear when the video was taken.

