Woman Found Dead In Sliema’s Independence Gardens As Police Launch Investigation 

Police have launched an investigation after a corpse was found at Sliema’s Independence Gardens this morning.

Forensic officers are on site at the Tower Road garden and there is no official indication yet whether the death was the result of foul play. However, ONE News have reported that it was a murder and that the woman was found naked, leading to suspicions that sexual abuse. 

NET News reported that she was found with head injuries. 

Police are set to deliver an official update later today.

