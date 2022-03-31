د . إAEDSRر . س

Woman Injured In Żejtun Flare Incident Is Out Of ITU And Longer At Risk Of Dying

A  woman involved in the flare incident that occurred during Labour Party celebrations in Żejtun is out of ITU and no longer at risk of dying, police have confirmed.

She is still being treated at Mater Dei Hospital after receiving substantial burns in the accident.

The 23-year-old woman, a resident of Marsaskala, and a five-year-old boy were trapped in a car that ended up catching on fire after it was hit by a flare next to Misraħ Karlu Diacono. Another 26-year-old man was also lightly injured.

A magisterial inquiry is underway. 

 

