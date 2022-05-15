د . إAEDSRر . س

Woman Loses Her Life After Falling A Storey At Marsa Construction Site 

A 64-year-old woman from Paola has tragically lost her life after falling a storey at a construction site in Marsa. 

Police said in a press statement that the incident occurred at around 2:15pm in Triq Azzopardi, Marsa. 

Medics were called on-site but unfortunately the woman was declared dead on arrival. Police are investigating the incident and a magisterial inquiry has been opened. 

Lovin Malta extends its deepest condolences to the woman’s family and loved ones

