Woman Rescued After Becoming Stuck On Gżira Restaurant Canopy

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called in today to rescue a woman who became stuck atop a restaurant’s canopy.

The woman is believed to live nearby and may have climbed down from a nearby balcony before being discovered in the canopy, leading to calls for assistance. In footage released by ONE, CPD members can be seen assisting the woman down a ladder and onto safer ground as passersby gather and watch.

She was rescued at around 12.30pm today.

Some local residents said the woman was suffering from dementia, though police did not confirm this to Lovin Malta.

It is not believed anyone was injured in this situation.