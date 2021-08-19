Woman Hospitalised After Being Struck By Car In Pembroke

A 49-year-old woman has been hospitalised after being struck by a vehicle in Pembroke.

The accident took place on Burma Street at around 6pm yesterday evening, police said. Initial investigations found that she was struck by a car, which was being driven by another Pembroke resident.

A medical team arrived on the scene and took the woman to Mater Dei, where it was determined that she suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are underway.

