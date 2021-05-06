Woman Urges Malta To Help Find Her Missing Partner After Suspected Libya Kidnapping And Detainment

A Maltese man has been missing for more than a month in Libya and his family believe that he is being held by a militia in the country. His partner is begging Maltese authorities to take action and bring him home.

Jesmond Vella, who has been living in Libya for eight years, was first reported missing on 5th April 2021. His family believe he might still be alive, but their hopes for a peaceful resolution grow dimmer each day.

Government sources have suggested that Vella may also have been detained by authorities, but could not confirm with absolute certainty. There exist fears that Vella could have suffered a severe beating and Libyan authorities are reluctant to present him to the family or Maltese officials.

His Maltese partner, who spoke to Lovin Malta from Libya, detailed how Vella, who works as a mechanic, had left home earlier that morning. She went on with her day, catching up with several household errands. She last spoke to Vella at 3pm on the phone, urging him to drive safely because of bad weather.

When she returned home, she discovered Vella’s car parked in the driveway. His keys were still in the ignition and his cigarettes were left on the driver seat.

Vella’s partner frantically called relatives looking for the missing man. The local police were called soon after and a missing person’s report was filed.

Libya, Vella’s partner explains, remains tense following several civil wars and the appearance of militias across the war-torn country. The couple and their family reside in a small part of Zwara, “where everyone knows everyone”, she says.

His family are steadfast in their belief that Vella was kidnapped by one of the militias in the country.

They believe Vella is currently being held by a militia outside of Tripoli. Bureaucracy and a breakdown in communication are proving troublesome for local authorities and the family, who fear that Vella is in grave danger and may never return home.