Worker Dies In Marsaskala Construction Site Fall

A worker has lost his life after falling several stories in a construction site at Marsaskala.

The incident appears to have happened at roughly 8am this morning at the site in Triq il-Qrempuċ.

A medical team and members from the civil protection and the police were on site responding to the incident.

The police have confirmed that the man had fallen some seven stories into a shaft in the building he was working on.

The man, believed to be an Albanian national, was pronounced dead at the site.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is leading a magisterial inquiry into the death.