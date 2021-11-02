Worker Injured In Sliema Construction Site Roof Collapse
A worker has been injured after a roof in a construction site he was working on collapsed this morning.
A spokesperson for the police confirmed that the incident had taken place at 11.15am this morning while the man was working on the site in Milner Street in Sliema.
No details about the worker are known at this time.
The police spokesperson said that members of the Civil Protection Department were called to the site in order to remove the man from the rubble.
He has been taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment with no indication as to his present condition.
More updates when we get them.
