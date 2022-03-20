Workers Moving Fast To Avoid ‘Tragedy’ As Chem P Flounders In St Paul’s Bay

Maltese workers have been hard at work assisting the 209 metre tanker Chem P after it was caught in a storm and gale force winds near St Paul’s Bay.

Describing the situation as delicate and complex, one worker has opened up about the challenges they’re facing as they strive to avoid and spillages or major problems.

“Apart from really bad weather, we’ve faced difficult conditions and a lot of tension until we were able to get the situation under control,” Kenneth Grima, one of the tugboat workers currently in St Paul’s Bay, told TVM.

“We all had plans for the weekend, but everyone’s shouldered their responsibility and faced the bad weather to make sure this incident doesn’t go down in our history as a tragedy,” he continued.

As it stands, Chem P is being held in place by two of its anchors as well as two tugboats. There were initial fears that a chemicals aboard the ship could leak into Maltese waters, though Transport Minister Ian Borg has said that the chances of that happening are “very low”.

Workers like Grima are co-ordinating with crews on shore as well as with the Harbourmaster, Deputy Harbourmaster and staff from Valletta VTS.