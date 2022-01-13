Workers Who Come In Contact With Clients – Like Waiters – Must Be Vaccinated, Chris Fearne Confirms 

Staff of restaurants, bars, gyms and other establishments that will have to limit entry to adequately vaccinated clients as of Monday will have to be adequately vaccinated too, Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

Addressing a press conference, Fearne said that staff will not need to be vaccinated if they work in jobs that don’t place them in contact with clients, such as washing dishes. However, he was clear that people who work in jobs, such as waiting tables, that require contact with people must be adequately vaccinated.

Asked what will happen to staff members who have direct contact with people and who aren’t vaccinated, Fearne urged such people to get the jab.