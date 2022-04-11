On World Parkinson’s Day, Maltese Boxer Chooses To Beat The Disease In The Ring

Heavyweight boxer Billy Corito has shown that Parkinson’s Disease can be beaten in the ring.

The former heavyweight champion has taken Parkinsonian sufferers under his wing in a mission to beat the disease, and some have now reached out to him with some immense results.

Corito was beside himself with joy after one of his students told him, just three days before World Parkinson’s Disease Day, of the good news she got from her neurologist.

“Just got back from my neurologist,” she wrote in a personal message. “I’m doing very well and he thanked you for the service you are giving to Parkinsonian patients.”

“He could see a great improvement in me. Thank you very much.”