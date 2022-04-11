On World Parkinson’s Day, Maltese Boxer Chooses To Beat The Disease In The Ring
Heavyweight boxer Billy Corito has shown that Parkinson’s Disease can be beaten in the ring.
The former heavyweight champion has taken Parkinsonian sufferers under his wing in a mission to beat the disease, and some have now reached out to him with some immense results.
Corito was beside himself with joy after one of his students told him, just three days before World Parkinson’s Disease Day, of the good news she got from her neurologist.
“Just got back from my neurologist,” she wrote in a personal message. “I’m doing very well and he thanked you for the service you are giving to Parkinsonian patients.”
“He could see a great improvement in me. Thank you very much.”
In just eight weeks of ‘boxing therapy’, the person in question was able to see a marked improvement in her mobility without any increases in her daily meds. All this through a voluntary, once-per-week session held at The Gym, Żurrieq.
The initiative started out as a casual day of training after Corito’s newfound athlete had researched the benefits of boxing on her condition, and decided to put theory to practice.
She became the first student under his guidance. Eventually more came, undoubtedly inspired by the prospect of punching the disease, right in the face.
Corito continues to witness the fruit of his labour, all the while urging persons who suffer from Parkinson’s and similar conditions to try their hand at boxing. It works.
Parkinson’s Disease is a progressive degenerative disease with no cure but a recent study earmarked its potential to alleviate symptoms associated with the disease.
In the UK alone, there are over 800 gyms that offer boxing classes for people with the disease. And with no prior experience needed, either.
Presently, in Malta, it is estimated that over 1,400 people have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s but the country is seeing a rising trend in people being diagnosed at a younger age than normal.
With today being World Parkinson’s Disease Day, there is no greater occasion to share some love and support with respect to Corito’s venture.
