‘Worst Recession In 40 Years’: PN Attacks Budget With Four Billboards 

Following the publication of the 2022 Budget, the Nationalist Party has unveiled four billboards to warn about the state of the Maltese economy.

Located in strategic points around the country, the billboards read “The worst recession in 40 years”, “The second worst deficit in Europe”,“They robbed your children’s future through greylisting” and “€2.3 billion of new debt in your name”.

Malta’s deficit and national debt shot up during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been forecast for 11.1% for 2022, down from 12% forecast last April.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has stated that the pandemic has so far cost the country around €1.5 billion.