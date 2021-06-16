د . إAEDSRر . س

X Factor Malta Is Back! Season 3 Is Returning To Our Tv Screens

X Factor Malta is making its return after a one-year hiatus. 

The singing competition took a back seat last year with Malta’s Got Talent taking centre stage and Destiny making waves in Eurovision. Now, the show’s Instagram page announced that season 3 will be coming back to Maltese TV screens.

The post was scant on details and it remains to be seen whether any of the judging panel will return – and whether the winner will take part in the next Eurovision.

Stay tuned for more details!

