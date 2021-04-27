Xarabank Is Back Tonight At 6pm! Peppi Azzopardi Meets Dun Victor Grech To Discuss Malta’s Cannabis Reform
Xarabank is back tonight at 6pm to tackle one of the most controversial subjects in Malta right now, cannabis reform, with one of the country’s most well-known priests.
Airing exclusively on Lovin Malta, Peppi Azzopardi host Dun Victor Grech, the 91-year-old former Caritas director, to discuss the cannabis white paper.
The cannabis White Paper presented by Prime Minister Robert Abela will allow people to grow up to four cannabis plants, decriminalise possession up to 7g, and set up a cannabis authority, among other things.
It has been criticised from both sides of the divide, with proponents arguing that it does not go far enough, and critics insisting it could be a pandora’s box.
Dun Victor Grech forms part of the latter, with Caritas also steadfast in their opposition to parts of the proposed reform.
Click the reminder on the premier link below to make sure you do not miss a minute!
Dun Victor Grech spent 40 years working in drug rehabilitation 🗣Before this episode of Xarabank, he reached out to various users, to form his views on the Cannabis White Paper 🎥🌱
Posted by Lovin Malta on Tuesday, April 27, 2021
If you would like to secure advertising space for the upcoming shows of Xarabank, please contact [email protected]
Share with someone who needs to watch this episode!