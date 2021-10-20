Xlendi Master Plan Consultation Is In Final Stages 

A master plan for Xlendi, a Gozitan seaside down that has been subject to rampant haphazard development, is in its final stages, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri has said.

Speaking in parliament following a parliamentary question from MP Chris Said, Camilleri said that consultations are currently underway with various stakeholders, including the Environment Resources Authority.

The lack of a master plan has still not stopped any major development in the area. In fact, Planning Authority has already approved the first phase of a controversial mega-development in the area.

The application is led by property magnate Joseph Portelli and his two partners, Mark Agius and Daniel Refalo. The development is about 13 storeys high – consisting of a mix of a hotel, apartments and offices.

More than 120 objections were filed, but they were mostly ignored by the PA.

It remains to be seen when the plan will be published. However, Malta’s last major master plan, which focused on Paceville and St Julian’s was a resounding failure after revelations that the architects who designed the plan were also involved in the development of towers in the area.

