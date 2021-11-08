Yet Another Ombudsman Probe Says 2016 Police Promotions Process Was A ‘Parody’ 

Malta’s ombudsman has again found that the process through which promotions within the police force back in 2016 were affected was vitiated and defective.

The probe by ombudsman Anthony Mifsud found that the selection process for the promotion of superintendents to the post of assistant commissioner was defective because former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, who had led the selection process, had chosen people on the basis of personal trust.

The probe was the result of a complaint filed by former superintendent Simon Galea. Similar complaints by two other police officers were similarly decided by the ombudsman.