Yorgen Fenech Accuses Police Of Destroying Evidence That Could Prove His Innocence 

Lawyers representing Yorgen Fenech have filed a judicial protest in which they argue that their client’s defence is being prejudiced by the police’s refusal to disclose key material to them.

Through the judicial protest, they have renewed calls to be provided with all the evidence against their client currently in the police’s possession, holding the police commissioner responsible for breaching Fenech’s right to a fair hearing.

Fenech was arrested in November 2019 and interrogated by the police. During these interrogations, he was only given four recordings of conversations between Fenech and self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma.