Yorgen Fenech And Chris Cardona’s Private Exchanges Detailed Failed Attempts At Bringing A PN MEP Candidate To Their Side

Murder suspect Yorgen Fenech and then-Minister Chris Cardona singled out former PN MEP candidate Frank Psaila as being an opposition member there was a chance at winning him over with promises of employment in the wake of his unsuccessful bid in the 2019 election.

Well-informed sources told Lovin Malta that Fenech reached out to Cardona sometime in August 2019, a few months before his arrest in connection with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Both Fenech and Cardona claimed in their conversation that Psaila had recently approached them separately to discuss certain issues. Fenech alleged that Psaila detailed his unfair treatment within the PN.

“He wanted me to find him a job,” Cardona reportedly told Fenech.

Psaila told Lovin Malta that he did not accept either job offer.

“In August 2019, Tumas Group, through its Chairman, offered me a position as a lawyer within the company. I received the job offer contract from Mr Yorgen Fenech as the then CEO of the company. Whilst my profession entitles me to render my legal services, in this case, I felt that, given the political climate, I should turn down the job offer – which I did.”

“Regarding former Minister Chris Cardona, I never met him on such a matter or to discuss any job offers. I do recall that once, over a coffee with a friend of mine, he (my friend) asked me what I was doing since the MEP elections. I told him that I was focusing all my time on my profession. He told me that should I need any assistance he could contact Minister Chris Cardona (he was still a government Minister at the time). We never agreed that we should take this forward, and never spoke about it again. In fact, there was never any direct contact, meeting or any job offers from Dr Cardona.”

“I must emphasise that I refused the job offer I mentioned above – related strictly to my profession – precisely because of the political climate, even though in the exercise of my profession I am entitled to deliver legal services when requested.”

In outlining a strategy to bring members of the PN to their side, the pair made a clear distinction between Psaila and other members in the PN, namely MP Karol Aquilina, insisting that they would be able to win him over.

Fenech and Cardona, who was still a sitting minister at the time, had some unsavoury words for Aquilina, with the former saying that he was dying to give Aquilina a beating, particularly over claims the MP made in parliament.