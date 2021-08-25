Yorgen Fenech Asked PN Official To Eliminate Jason Azzopardi From Party

Jason Azzopardi has accused Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers of engaging in a “campaign of coordinated, systematic, and false attacks” against him, revealing that Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect had once asked PN officials to eliminate him from the party.

This comes after the lawyers filed a judicial protest demanding that the Police Commissioner take action against both Azzopardi and journalist Manuel Delia, alleging that they attempted to intimidate Judge Giovanni Grixti during a recent bail request which was shot down.

While the nation waited for the judge’s decision, it was revealed by Matthew Caruana Galizia, son of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, that Grixti had once bought a boat from Fenech’s late father, George.

Azzopardi sent a letter of complaint to the Chief Justice about the claim, which was reproduced in the reply.

Beyond the allegations of coordination, the lawyers are also arguing that the report has breached Fenech’s right to a fair trial.

In reply, Azzopardi denied all the accusations, insisting that Fenech’s lawyers are doing far more damage on their client’s public perception, referencing alleged attempts at bribing a Times of Malta journalist.

He highlighted that the reasons Grixti gave for denying Fenech bail were identical to those in previous decrees by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, who presides over the compilation of evidence in the case, and others.

Azzopardi claimed that he has been subject to continued attacks from Fenech’s lawyers, which he says have been coordinated for his work in the case.

He even made reference to Fenech’s WhatsApp chats which contains attacks against Azzopardi because of the work he was doing concerning 17 Black and the Electrogas project n 2019, before Fenech’s arrest.

Azzopardi even claimed that the messages show Fenech communicating with PN officials to ensure that he is eliminated from the party. He said that the messages were sent at the same time Fenech was coordinating with the party to ensure David Casa was not re-elected as an MEP.

Throughout the reply, Azzopardi insisted that he remains loyal to the courts.