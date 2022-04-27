Yorgen Fenech Being Denied Bail Does Not Breach His Rights, Maltese Court Rules

A judge has rejected Yorgen Fenech’s claims that being denied bail following his arrest in connection with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia breached his rights.

Fenech, who has been under arrest since November 2019, filed a constitutional case in March, insisting that he is not a flight risk nor is there a risk that he could tamper with evidence.

However, Judge Miriam Hayman today ruled against Fenech, which will mean that the murder suspect will remain under custody. The state advocate insisted that there was ample evidence which suggested that Fenech could abscond.

Since his arrest in November 2019, the business tycoon has filed several cases claiming a breach of rights, though the vast majority have so far been unsuccessful.

Fenech was arrested in November 2019 and has remained behind bars since. A bill of indictment calling upon him to stand trial was formally issued by the Attorney General in August 2021.

The police’s case against Fenech is to a large extent based on the testimony of self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma and his recordings of conversations between Fenech and himself.

