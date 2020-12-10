Yorgen Fenech Demands Suspension Of Daphne Public Inquiry, Warns His Rights Being Breached

Yorgen Fenech has demanded the suspension of the public inquiry looking into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, warning his human rights are being breached.

The murder suspect made his feelings about the inquiry known in a letter penned by lawyer Juliette Galea and forwarded to the Prime Minister, Parliament, the Council of Europe, the Justice Minister and the State Advocate.

Running in parallel with the murder case against Fenech, the public inquiry is investigating whether the state could have prevented Caruana Galizia’s murder. However, Fenech is arguing that the way the public inquiry is being carried out is breaching his rights as a murder suspect who is pleading not guilty.

Among his points, Fenech is arguing that the inquiry didn’t appoint any experts to assist it, publish its methodology or clearly outline its approach, including with regards any evidence that may emerge that is related to the ongoing murder case.

The murder suspect noted that he has pleaded not guilty and that police investigations into Caruana Galizia’s murder are ongoing.

He also highlighted how suspected hitman Vince Muscat had flagged a “network of prominent individuals” as being involved in the journalist’s assassination and other crimes.

Fenech noted that the inquiry hasn’t recorded its sittings to the public and has held a substantial portion of sittings behind closed doors.

While Caruana Galizia’s family lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini, both PN MPs, are allowed to grill witnesses and listen to the testimony behind closed doors, Fenech’s lawyers have been denied this right.

“Three separate requests were filed with the Board of Inquiry by Yorgen Fenech’s defence team, including the right to fair representation and access to evidence that at a minimum might exonerate their client.”

“The public inquiry failed to consider the requests, instead using one decree on 26th October determining that it will only provide access to information which is public and disregarding the substance of the requests.”

As such, Fenech is calling for the suspension of the public inquiry until its “proper remit” is established and his rights, including full legal representation during the inquiry and access to relevant evidence, observed.

He is also requesting that the public inquiry send him the equivalent of ‘Salmon Letters’, which in the UK are official letters sent out by a public inquiry to people who will be subject to criticism once the inquiry’s report is released.

