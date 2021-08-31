Yorgen Fenech Denies Being Behind Spoof Articles And Disinformation Campaign

Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination, has denied any claims of his involvement in a disinformation campaign targetting news websites, politicians and activists.

“Yorgen Fenech categorically denies any allegations linking him in any way, either directly or indirectly, to these spoof websites,” Fenech’s lawyer, Charles Mercieca, told the Times of Malta.

“Perhaps it is of note that Mr Fenech’s lawyers have also been targeted by these spoof publications used in a bid to give the impression that they stand to gain from such publications. It cannot be stressed enough that such deceiving publications can never be condoned in any way.”

“Despite himself being the victim of a virulent press campaign orchestrated to obscure his character and pervert the course of justice, Mr Fenech is fully concentrated and focused on proving his innocence in a court of law.”

Several spoof articles have emerged in recent days, impersonating websites such as Lovin Malta, Newsbook, TVM, StradaRjali and NET, while fake emails which claimed to have been sent by Manuel Delia and PN leader Bernard Grech have circulated.

The spoof articles have regularly targeted the prosecution in the Yorgen Fenech murder case, including articles accusing state witness Melvin Theuma of lying under oath.

Jason Azzopardi has written to Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa to inform him about the identity of the person behind these spoofs.

“I also indicated to him in advance who is behind these fake websites that are being set up to discredit those fighting for truth and justice for Daphne,” Azzopardi said.

“My message to the brains behind this dirt: neither you, nor your coked-up accomplice, nor the Bulgarian IT expert you are paying €1,500 an hour to conjure up this dirt will scare or stop me.”

In a separate post, Azzopardi suggested it could be linked to the Fenech camp.

Prime Minister Robert Abela condemned revealing that he himself had fallen victim to one earlier this month and stating that they have no place in society. Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has also raised concerns over the issue.