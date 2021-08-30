Yorgen Fenech Denies Money Laundering Charges Linked To Gaming Company

Yorgen Fenech has pleaded not guilty to money laundering charges, which are focused on a gaming company called Glimmer Limited.

Fenech, who is accused of laundering money between April and October 2019, is believed to converted or transferred a property obtained through criminal activity. He has also been charged with misappropriation of funds and fraud.

The Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect is a shareholder in the company, along with his uncle Ray Fenech.

According to a report by Times of Malta, Inspector Brian Paul Camilleri explained that electronic communication indicated that Fenech was laundering money.

Fenech denied the charges with his lawyer, Charles Mercieca, claiming that the sums in question does not exceed €5,000.

A freezing order on Fenech’s assets has been put in place.

Fenech was recently charged with attempting to purchase banned weapons back in November 2018.

Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia recently told a court that Fenech had attempted to buy two grenades, two Glock pistols, a Skorpion automatic pistol and some 700 rounds of ammunition in November 2018.

He has also been formally called upon to stand trial for his alleged role in masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia as well as for criminal conspiracy. He faces a life sentence.

