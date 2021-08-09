Yorgen Fenech Gave Degiorgios Over €200,000 In Weekly Payments To Cover Legal Costs And Other Expenses, Court Hears 

Yorgen Fenech paid the Degiorgio brothers between €2,000 and €3,000 a week to cover their legal fees and other expenses, state witness Melvin Theuma told the court this morning.

Theuma was testifying in the compilation of evidence against Fenech, who is charged with masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Theuma has been granted a presidential pardon to reveal all his knowledge about the plot, which he has confessed to having acted as a middleman in.

Today’s sitting centred around three documents that had been obtained from an apartment owned by Theuma. The documents, he told the court, were “receipts” for money passed on from Fenech to the Degiorgios, signed by their lawyer William Cuschieri. He said that he had saved them as proof that he had not kept the money himself.

The three documents related to payments amounting to €70,000, which Theuma said were just a fraction of the money he had passed on to the Degiorgios.

Asked by Superintendent Keith Arnaud for an estimate of how much money Fenech had actually given him, he insisted it was impossible for him to calculate.

“There was definitely between €2,000 and €3,000 a week they were getting from Yorgen. I was giving them another €400 a week. There were those two payments of €30,000 for their legal fees, another €60,000 for their pledge… “ he said. “They would ask for money for everything, court experts, car insurance, school fees. Everything.”