Yorgen Fenech Must Be Granted Access To All Of Keith Schembri’s Phone Data, Court Rules 

Back in August, Fenech’s lawyers had claimed that the police had obtained a ‘complete extraction” of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri’s phone, which they claimed contained information that could prove their client’s claims about the lead investigator.

The decision came in a constitutional case filed by Fenech’s lawyers in which they are requesting the removal of the lead investigator in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination case Keith Arnaud.

Lawyers representing Yorgen Fenech must be given access to all data extracted from Keith Schembri’s phone, a court ruled today.

Fenech has claimed that Arnaud enjoyed a close relationship with Schembri – who Fenech has claimed was also involved in the plot to kill the journalist – and could not be trusted to lead the investigation.

The police had responded by saying that the phone was not the one Schembri claimed to have lost in 2019 when he was first arrested. Moreover, they argued that the phone in question formed part of a magisterial inquiry, meaning that the data could not be submitted in the acts of the case.

Despite the police’s assertion, Fenech continued to claim that the phone contained information that was essential to his case.

Fenech’s request was upheld, with the court ordering that his lawyers be given a copy of all data extracted from the phone.

The decision was not appealed by the State Advocate, who also informed the judge that the police would abide by the order, even though it could prejudice ongoing investigations.

Lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran, Charles Mercieca and Marion Camilleri are representing Fenech.

