Yorgen Fenech Offered Edward Zammit Lewis ‘Hugs’ And Support After Latter Became Minister In 2019

Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination, offered Edward Zammit Lewis “hugs” and support soon after the latter was reappointed minister in a Cabinet reshuffle in late 2019.

“I’ll want to give you a hug and wish you the best my friend, how happy I am with the decision,” Fenech told Zammit Lewis in August 2019, just days after he was appointed Minister for European Affairs and Equality.

Fenech had already been outed as the owner of 17 Black, the Dubai-based company linked to alleged government corruption, and would be arrested for his role in the assassination just a few months later.

Lovin Malta has already revealed a wealth of messages sent between Fenech and Zammit Lewis between January and August 2019

In the messages, Zammit Lewis mocked “stupid Labour voters”, at one point even telling the Tumas Group businessman that he was “proud to know [him]”. Beyond that, the Times of Malta has already revealed the existence of exchanges showing Zammit Lewis mocking attempts to have 17 Black investigated.

Still, Zammit Lewis remains in his position with Prime Minister Robert Abela digging his head in the sand over the issue. An OPM spokesperson has regularly refused to answer specific questions asking whether Abela will take action.

“The Prime Minister’s commitment towards these recommendations will be evident in the reforms which will be made and the actions to implement them,” an OPM spokesperson said in reply.

Zammit Lewis, as Justice Minister, will be instrumental in ensuring the many crucial recommendations outlined in the public inquiry linked to the assassination are introduced.

Questions on the relationship between Fenech and Zammit Lewis have been rife ever since the arrest of the former in connection with the murder.

Beyond WhatsApp exchanges, Lovin Malta had revealed in November 2020 that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Zammit Lewis had both gone on a private holiday to Fenech’s Hilton hotel in France. Sources have said that the holiday was part-financed by Fenech.

Both Muscat and Zammit Lewis categorically denied Fenech had funded the holiday and had pledged to publish proof of this. Ten months later, however, and there was no sign of any documentary evidence showing that they had paid their own way.

The Nationalist Party has said that it will be asking for Parliament to meet urgently to discuss a no-confidence motion in Zammit Lewis.

The minister has been unrepentant when confronted with remarks he had made in a WhatsApp conversation with Fenech, insisting that nothing new had been revealed