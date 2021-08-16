Yorgen Fenech Requests Bail Again: ‘Evidence Tampering Fear Nothing But A Fantasy’  

Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech has requested the courts to grant him bail once again, with his lawyers outright dismissing concerns that their client could tamper with evidence.

In their latest bail application in front of Judge Giovanni Grixti, Fenech’s lawyers Charles Mercieca, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri argued that compilation of evidence proceedings had reached a very advanced stage, meaning police had ample time to summon any potential civilian witnesses.

“Stating that the fear of tampering with evidence still subsisted is no more than a fantasy, not supported by any evidence,” the lawyers said, pointing out that Fenech had a clean criminal record and could provide a third party guarantee.

They also dismissed concerns that he could flee Malta, arguing that all of his immovable assets were based in Malta and that he had observed all conditions when he was granted police bail five times following his arrest.

Fenech was charged with the murder in November 2019, with his lawyers pointing out that his 20-month preventative detainment limit envisaged by law has been exceeded.

Judge Grixti gave the Attorney General 24 hours to respond to this latest bail request.