Yorgen Fenech Requests Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Laptop Be Exhibited In Court To Disprove Melvin Theuma’s Testimony

In his latest application before the courts, Fenech’s lawyers say that Caruana Galizia was an investigative journalist who would often write about corruption cases.

Theuma admitted to his role in the murder and was granted a presidential pardon to reveal all that he knows about it, with a majority of the police’s investigation resting on his testimony.

Fenech was arrested and charged with masterminding the murder in November 2019, following the arrest of Melvin Theuma.

Lawyers acting on behalf of Yorgen Fenech have requested that Daphne Caruana Galizia’s laptop and hard drives be submitted in court as evidence, which they claim will contradict testimony given in court by the self-confessed middleman in the assassination, Melvin Theuma.

“According to the prosecution’s main witness, the accused had commissioned him to find someone to get rid of Daphne Caruana Galizia because she was going to reveal a story about his uncle,” the application reads.

“In view of this, the victim’s laptops and hard drives are of great importance for the accused’s defence, in order for him to be able to prove his innocence and for him to be able to disprove Melvin Theuma’s testimony.”

Fenech’s lawyers said that the police were obliged to preserve all relevant evidence, including two laptops and three hard drives they claim Caruana Galizia used at the time of her murder.

They pointed to the fact that the Constitutional Court had ordered that this evidence be requested during the compilation of evidence in that case, and called upon the court to order that the same happen in this case.

In the aftermath of the assassination, the laptops were handed over to the German police by a Frankfurt legal firm acting on behalf of third parties.

They had been requested by the inquiring magistrate investigating claims that Egrant was owned by Michelle Muscat, however, the request was denied by the German authorities who insisted that the original owners of the devices still had full rights of ownership over the laptop.

