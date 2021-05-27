Yorgen Fenech Told Police That Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Murder Cost Him €500,000 And He Did It ‘For Keith’

Yorgen Fenech had told the police he had given middleman Melvin Theuma roughly €500,000 to cover expenses related to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, according to statements in court by Superintendent Arnaud. Earlier this month, Arnaud – the case’s lead investigator – was being cross-examined by lawyers representing Fenech in a Constitutional case he had filed seeking Araud’s removal from the investigation when he revealed the information, which while reported, did not receive the attention one might have expected. While it has been revealed in court that the three assassins were paid €50,000 each for the murder, the court has also heard how Theuma would regularly pass money on to the accused. The total amount passed on to the three has never been stated, however, nor is it clear whether the money was paid to them by Fenech.

Don’t think this statement under oath by the Maltese police on 2 June, 2021 that Yorgen Fenech admitted under interrogation to having paid around €500,000 for #DaphneCaruanaGalizia‘s assassination & related matters got enough coverage. pic.twitter.com/9Pr8CoWTuJ — BugM (@bugdavem) June 21, 2021

During one particular exchange, lawyer Charles Mercieca asked Arnaud to confirm that Fenech had on a number of occasions denied the allegation that he was in any way involved in the assassination. “Not exactly,” Arnaud replied. “He denied his involvement, correct?” Mercieca asked again, to which Arnaud again said, “not exactly”. “In the second part he didn’t exactly deny, he made it clear that he did it for Keith, he said. He did it for Keith,” Arnaud explained. Arnaud confirmed that Fenech had said that he never wanted any part in the affair and that he had told the police that he had no reason to see Caruana Galizia murdered since she hadn’t named him in relation to 17 Black. Mercieca continued his questioning and eventually asked Arnaud to confirm that Fenech had denied that he had paid any money for the murder or that he had instructed Theuma to speak to the Degiorgio brothers.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud